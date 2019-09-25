Person Shot at Dallas Restaurant: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Person Shot at Dallas Restaurant: Police

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a cafe Wednesday afternoon. 

    Officers say the responded to a report of 5 men wearing hoods robbing Cafe Delicious in the 5200 block of south Lamar Street.

    It happened at about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

    Further details haven't been released at this time.

