One person and a police K-9 were struck by gunfire in an officer-involved shooting Monday night in North Richland Hills, police say.

An active police incident was contained near the intersection of Caracas Drive and Trinidad Drive, North Richland Hills police tweeted 8:59 p.m. Monday night.

The person police were after was taken to a hospital and the K-9 was also transported for treatment.

Police did not release the condition of either.

