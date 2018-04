A person has been arrested in Collin County in the death of their spouse, according to the sheriff's office.

Police were called Friday evening to the 7500 block of Fossil Creek Trail near McKinney for a shooting.

Deputies found an adult male dead on the scene.

Investigators arrested the man's spouse in his death and that person was booked in the Collin County Jail.

Names of the person killed and the person arrested have not been released at this time.