Peggy Sue, famed by the Buddy Holly number one hit song, died at 78 at a Lubbock hospital this morning.

According to KCBD Lubbock, Peggy Sue Gerron was a high school senior when the love ballad reached the top of the 1957 Billboard Chart. She was in a relationship with musician Jerry Allison, drummer for the Crickets at the time.

Allison convinced Holly to change the title of the song, originally to be named "Cindy Lou" after Holly's niece, to impress Gerron.

Read more at KBCD.com.