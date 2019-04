A pedestrian was killed after trying to cross northbound Interstate 35E in Dallas, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Dallas County Sheriff's Office responded to I-35E at Marsalis Avenue. The man was found dead on the roadway, police said.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The heavy delays could linger through 7 a.m. Alternate routes: Highway 342 or Loop 12.

No other information was available.

Go here for a live look at our traffic maps.