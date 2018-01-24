Three men were arrested after leading officers on a chase in a stolen truck Wednesday morning, according to Grand Prairie police.



The men were attempting to burglarize vehicles in the 2700 block of Bardin Road when they were spotted by officers at about 1:30 a.m. and drove away.

Officers pursued them on Interstate 20 until the men attempted to drive up an embankment south of the roadway and got stuck in the mud.

The accused thieves then bailed out of the truck and took off on foot, but were quickly found hiding in a dumpster.

The men have been identified as Marcus Fowler, 18, Zantrell Sauls, 18 and Rodrick Cooks, 19.





