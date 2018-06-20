Parker County Sheriff's Investigators are seeking assistance in identifying two men involved in an attempted-kidnapping.

Sheriff Larry Fowler said a 16-year old girl reported she was walking northbound on the service road of FM 1187, just south of I-20, around 6 p.m. when a two men in a truck pulled up behind her.

The passenger got out of the truck and grabbed the girl from behind, picked her up and attempted to pull her toward the truck, according to police.

The survivor physically resisted and was able to escape the man's grip by hitting him with a rock she was able to grab, according to police, and striking him with her elbows.

She then ran from the suspects, headingd eastbound toward New River Church, where she passed out. A female passerby observed at least part of the incident and contacted the Sheriff's Office.

The men fled and the victim reported she did not know nor recognize either suspect.

Investigators are still attempting to get a description of the driver of the truck, but the passenger is described as a slim Hispanic male, in his early 30s, with short brown hair and long sideburns. He was reportedly wearing a red plaid shirt and blue jeans.

The truck they drove is described as a small to mid-size single-cab, two-door red Toyota with chrome trim runnning boards and a "bad paint job," according to witness. The vehicle may be an older model.

“We are urgently searching for the suspects and this vehicle,” said Sheriff Fowler. “We strongly urge anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately.”

You may call the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845.

Sheriff Fowler added the victim is reported as safe. She was transported to a local hospital to assess any possibly injuries, and was treated and later released.