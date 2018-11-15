A Parker County property owner called the sheriff's department to report someone had set up an illegal deer blind on their property along Cattlebaron Road. Sheriff Larry Fowler says they later learned the deputy was shot by his own gun. (Published 1 minute ago)

A Parker County deputy accidentally shot himself with his own gun on Tuesday and was not ambushed by an illegal hunter, Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said.

Investigators initially believed Deputy Jarrett Turner was shot by a hunter while investigating a complaint about poaching on private property along Cattlebaron Road on Monday.

The investigation found Turner was shot by his own gun, which malfunctioned, Fowler said. Turner was shot in the foot and was treated and released from a Fort Worth hospital.

Fowler said he has six years of experience and has been with Parker County since April 2016.

Video from the deputy's body camera showed two shots were fired with a bullet striking the approaching deputy in the foot, a sheriff's spokesman said.

Fowler said it is not clear how the gun malfunctioned but said the deputy’s hands were not on the gun when it discharged.

The sheriff had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

A Parker County Sheriff's Officer spokesperson said Turner was at home in good spirits and grateful for the support he has received since Monday night.