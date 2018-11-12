Sheriff's Deputy Shot While Approaching Deer Blind

A Parker County Sheriff's Deputy was shot early Monday evening while approaching an illegal deer blind set up on a caller's property, according to a department spokesperson.

A private property owner called to report criminal trespassing around 5:25 p.m. Monday after someone set up an illegal deer blind on the caller's property, the spokesperson said

When the responding sheriff's deputy approached the blind, he was shot. The spokesperson confirmed the property was on Cattlebaron Road between White Settlement Road and Confederate Parkway.

The sheriff's deputy was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

The spokesperson said the shooter was not in custody as of 7 p.m. Monday.