Over 6-Weeks Later, Residents of Apartment Hit By Crane Are Still Waiting

More than six weeks after a deadly crane collapse, frustration among some of the more than 500-residents of the Elan City Lights Apartments is growing, Friday, July 26, 2019.

More than six weeks after a deadly crane collapse, frustration among some of the more than 500-residents of the Elan City Lights Apartments is growing.

On Facebook, resident Johnathan Ross has created a Facebook group demanding better communication from the apartment's manager, Greystar.

"I don't feel they have been transparent or effective communicating broadly or individually," Ross said.

On Saturday, Ross has organized a meeting outside his now former home where he hopes other residents will join him to speak out.

Raw: Video Shows Last Time Ole Miss Student Seen Alive

Police have released surveillance video of the last night that Ole Miss student Ally Kostial was seen alive. She was later found dead with gunshot wounds and a college student from Fort Worth has been charged with murder in connection with her death. (Published Thursday, July 25, 2019)

This week Greystar sent a letter to residents offering some insight into the timeline for removing personal items. It can be read below.

In a statement Greystar told NBC 5 in part: "Our goal has been and always will be to communicate accurate information as soon as we receive it."

Resident Austin Adams said he was initially impressed by how Greystar handled the incident but in recent weeks has become frustrated.

"I think they did a fantastic job the first week however two months later I can't say they've handled it the same way," Adams said.

Adams has since moved to a new apartment but like most former tenants, still does not have any of his furniture.

"I'm concerned all my furniture has mold, it's going to be ruined and I won't know until I pick it up," he said.

Facebook to Pay Record $5 Billion in FTC Fine

The Federal Trade Commission announced a $5 billion settlement with Facebook on Wednesday to end an investigation into the company’s privacy practices. It’s a record penalty that shows the federal government taking a harder stance against tech firms, but one that may stop short of changing how Silicon Valley does business. (Published Thursday, July 25, 2019)

Greystar has said that some residents will be able to begin scheduling pickup as early as late July but according to their letter to resident's, pickup for most is still likely weeks away.

And for residents in the impact zone, removal of items is contingent on the crane's removal. OSHA handed over jurisdiction of the crane to its owner but a timeline for its removal is still unknown.

Here's a look at the letter Greystar sent to residents offering some insight into the timeline for removing personal items.