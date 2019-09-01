Dallas Fire-Rescue says flames and smoke shot up through multiple manholes in downtown Dallas early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the 1200 block of Elm Street at about 6:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing flames that were three to four feet high spouting from the roadway. When first responders arrived, they saw several manholes smoking. They declared the fire extinguished about an hour later.

There were no injuries reported.

DFR said electrical transformers sit directly under the manhole covers.

Oncor crews were brought to the scene to investigate what happened. A spokesperson described the situation as an equipment malfunction and said there were no power outages as a result.

A portion of Elm Street between Field Street and Griffin Street was closed while those crews continued their work.