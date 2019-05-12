Oak Cliff Church Burns to the Ground

An Oak Cliff church congregation is searching for another home after an early morning fire tore through, destroying the decades-old building.

"This church has been here ever since 1978," Rev. Bobby Armstrong said. "It was built by me and another man."

Armstrong stood on the walkway leading up to what once was his church.

"You ask me how I feel. I feel like Job: 'The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh,'" he said. "So blessed be the name of the Lord."

The church Armstrong built all those years ago, Loving Missionary Baptist Church in Oak Cliff has been reduced to a pile of rubble.

Dallas Fire Rescue was called to the building Sunday at 4:37 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof, according to DFR.

Firefighters fought the fire defensively and were able to extinguish it within an hour.

The reverend said he was sleeping when he received a call about the fire.

"I just pulled up by the trash can and parked, because there was nothing I could do but look like the rest of the people. Nothing else to do," he said.

By morning, the church had burned to the ground, according to DFR.

"We had some good times in there," Armstrong said.

After four decades of sermons and celebrations, Armstrong is keeping it all in perspective.

"We thank God for what didn't happen. The building could've fell in on us when we were here on Sunday," he said. "We get hung up on materialistic things and think they belong to us. You're only using them, just for a little while. When He gets ready. You'll see."

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to DFR.

The reverend's daughter said they had recently had the roof replaced.

"It's very difficult. It's very disheartening," Felinda Jarmon said.

No one was hurt in the fire, according to fire officials.

Loving Missionary Baptist Church is searching for space to hold service, and for donations to help rebuild the church.

If you would like to help, contact: Felinda Jarmon at aguilagroup.jarmon37@gmail.com.