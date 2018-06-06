Alice Johnson's release from prison left one north Texas lawyer jumping for joy.

Brittany Barnett, a co-founder of the Buried Alive Project, was among the legal team who fought for Johnson's clemency.

"Justice has been served today, and it's long overdue," Barnett said. "Alice has more than paid her debt to society by serving over 21 years of a life-without-parole sentence as a non-violent drug offender."

Johnson is the eleventh person the Buried Alive project has fought for. The project's goal is to eliminate life-without-parole sentences for nonviolent drug offenders and reduce the number of people in federal prison serving life for those crimes.

According to the Sentencing Project drug offenders make up a third of the approximately 6,700 federal inmates serving life sentences.

"You sell drugs, there is punishment that comes with that and that punishment is often imprisonment, but it does not mean that you should spend the rest of your life in prison," Barnett said.

