Mourners Pay Respects to Barbara Bush at The Bush Center

North Texans are showing their love for the Bush family after the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Families with young children stopped by the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas Tuesday night. Mrs. Bush advocated for children, literacy and early childhood education and the parents who came by said they wanted their kids to learn to pay their respects in return.

Maricia Granberry was the first to arrive, bringing flowers with her six-year-old daughter. A second family with three young kids soon followed with the same idea.

The flag is flying at half-staff outside the Bush Center, while inside there is a memorial set up where mourners will be able to leave their condolences and memories of Mrs. Bush when the doors open at 9:00 Wednesday morning.

"I think she was an outstanding lady, integrity, character. She had an amazing life," said Maricia Granberry, who came out with her daughter. "Sadie goes to Solar Prep Academy and each of their classrooms has a namesake and one of the classrooms there is named after Barbara Bush… I thought it was really important for her to learn to show respect and I thought it was really important to bring her here."

The Bush Center's annual forum on leadership begins Wednesday morning. It's a huge event running through Friday with speakers from Bono to Jeff Bezos and a spokesperson tells NBC 5 it will carry on as planned. President George W. Bush and his wife Laura are still planning to attend and speak.