North Texas Community Steps Up to Support Family in Need

On Tuesday morning, the Adams family toured the bones of their new Aledo home.

"It's awesome," said 11-year old Wilson Adams showing off what will be his very own bedroom.

"So my bed is gonna go right there, my TV's gonna go right there."

Wilson appreciates the everyday things because he knows not every day is guaranteed.

"It's not that hard going through chemo," Wilson said. "But I'm a fighter, so it's easier for me."

Wilson was diagnosed with a brain tumor last May. It was a blow for the Adams family, who lost Wilson's dad to a genetic liver disease 8 months before that. He was the family's sole financial provider.

"It's hard to know where the grief ended and tumor really began," explained Wilson's mom, Tamela Adams.

"I'm not alone, but I don't have my best friend and my soul mate, their father. I just didn't know how I was going to do it."

"They were in a tough spot," said Wilson's school mentor, Rob Price, who organized fund-raising campaigns to help with Wilson's medical care and help build the family a new house.

"So when Wilson was diagnosed with a brain tumor, we put together a community support group called 'Wilson's Warriors.'"

Power Poles Fall Like Dominoes, Couple Survives Pole Through Windshield

Linda and Tom Cook say they are thankful to be alive after one of more than two dozen collapsing power poles crushed their car during a drive through Seattle. (Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019)

The group is still raising money to complete the home, which will be accessible for Wilson, who lost most of his vision in cancer treatments.

On Tuesday, the North Texas Roofers Contracting Association donated time to literally put a roof over the Adams' heads.

"We've lived in about three houses, plus an RV," explained Wilson. "So it's gonna be nice to just settle down."

If you'd like to donate, there is a GoFundMe page. You can find keep up with the progress on the Wilson's Warriors Facebook page.