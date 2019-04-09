North Texas Community Steps Up to Support Family in Need - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

North Texas Community Steps Up to Support Family in Need

By Noelle Walker

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    North Texas Community Steps Up to Support Family in Need

    Community donates money and time to build family a new home. (Published 24 minutes ago)

    On Tuesday morning, the Adams family toured the bones of their new Aledo home.

    "It's awesome," said 11-year old Wilson Adams showing off what will be his very own bedroom.

    "So my bed is gonna go right there, my TV's gonna go right there." 

    Wilson appreciates the everyday things because he knows not every day is guaranteed.

    Top Sports: Virginia Edges Texas Tech for NCAA Men's Title

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos: Virginia Edges Texas Tech for NCAA Men's Title
    David J. Phillip/AP

    "It's not that hard going through chemo," Wilson said. "But I'm a fighter, so it's easier for me."

    Wilson was diagnosed with a brain tumor last May. It was a blow for the Adams family, who lost Wilson's dad to a genetic liver disease 8 months before that. He was the family's sole financial provider.

    "It's hard to know where the grief ended and tumor really began," explained Wilson's mom, Tamela Adams.

    "I'm not alone, but I don't have my best friend and my soul mate, their father. I just didn't know how I was going to do it."

    "They were in a tough spot," said Wilson's school mentor, Rob Price, who organized fund-raising campaigns to help with Wilson's medical care and help build the family a new house.

    "So when Wilson was diagnosed with a brain tumor, we put together a community support group called 'Wilson's Warriors.'"

    Power Poles Fall Like Dominoes, Couple Survives Pole Through Windshield

    [NATL] Power Poles Fall Like Dominoes, Couple Survives Pole Through Windshield

    Linda and Tom Cook say they are thankful to be alive after one of more than two dozen collapsing power poles crushed their car during a drive through Seattle. 

    (Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019)

    The group is still raising money to complete the home, which will be accessible for Wilson, who lost most of his vision in cancer treatments.

    On Tuesday, the North Texas Roofers Contracting Association donated time to literally put a roof over the Adams' heads. 

    "We've lived in about three houses, plus an RV," explained Wilson. "So it's gonna be nice to just settle down."

    If you'd like to donate, there is a GoFundMe page. You can find keep up with the progress on the Wilson's Warriors Facebook page. 

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices