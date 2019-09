A large fire gutted a business in Grandview Friday night. The fire at the Quality Wood Products warehouse started around 10:30 p.m.

It took about 50 firefighters to put the fire out.

Investigators are still working to figure out what started the fire.

We are told some firefighters got overheated while fighting the fire... but no one was seriously hurt.