North Texans Love Their Shelter Pets

We're taking a trip down memory lane with shelter pets including a couple adopted during Clear the Shelters events.

Save the date, Clear the Shelters will take place on August 18. And in honor of the campaign that began right here in North Texas, we reached out to some NBC 5 viewers who have adopted and finding out who the pets they brought home have changed their lives.

MAGGIE IS ALL GROWN UP

Maggie is Not a Puppy Anymore

Brittnie Boggus and her daughter Kandle adopted Maggie from the Burleson Animal Shelter during the 2017 Clear the Shelters campaign.

"She has brought so much joy to our family and is Kandle’s dog," Brittnie said. “Maggie is full of personality and will keep anyone entertained for hours.”

Brittnie is happy to report Maggie has adjusted well to her new family, and loves the family’s other shelter pup, Cuddler, and follows him around doing what he does.

“We will NEVER get another dog anywhere other than the shelters. They are the best, most loving, loyal, and smartest dogs we’ve ever had,” said Brittnie.

NEVER TOO LATE FOR SENIOR PETS

Meet Butters and Peaches

Katherine Hite has two shelter pups. Butters and Peaches. “Both girls are seniors and never had a day of no love in the all-important ‘forever’ home,” she said.

First came Butters, a poodle-Westie mix Katherine calls her “soulmate.”

Almost immediately Butters would wake Katherine in the middle of the night. “After a few weeks of that, I figured out that she was waking only me and somehow knew when either my heartbeat was too shallow or my blood sugar was too high or low,” she said.

Katherine says Butters was recently diagnosed with diabetes and has gone blind, but she’s doing all she can for her little furry friend.

Peaches was dumped at the Humane Society of North Texas by her owner's family who didn't want a senior lady. Katherine adopted her during Clear the Shelters in 2015.

“At first opportunity, she jumped into my arms and Butters and I fell in love right away.”

When they’re not napping or protecting the family from squirrels, Katherine says the pair’s favorite things are going to the park and going for rides in the car, especially when there’s a trip through the drive-thru.

“The shelters have been our favorite place to find not just a dog or cat, but a member of our family. Their unconditional love is one thing, but devotion, friendship and protection are second to none,” said Katherine.

FLORA IS FLOURISHING

Flora is Finally in Her Forever Home

Flora was adopted from the shelter in The Colony. “Flora is now 2 1/2 years old and we just love her,” said Cristina Ramon. “She is so much fun!”

It’s probably her doggy disposition. Cristina says Flora goes anywhere she’s allowed, like Lowe’s, Home Depot, Tractor Supply Company, and Academy -- just to name a few.

She even enjoys a Puppuccino from Starbucks from time to time.

“Flora is super friendly and always makes friends anywhere we go,” said Cristina. “I can’t imagine our house without her!”

FLEA THE PROTECTIVE CAT

Flea is Not Small Anymore

Flea went home from Flower Mound Animal Services with Peggy Camp’s family 10 years ago this summer.

“Flea has been one of many animals we’ve adopted and welcomed into our family,” Peggy said.

When they adopted him, Peggy says he was about 6-weeks-old and looked like a flea – with a small head and large abdomen – so her daughters thought his name should be Flea.

“We call Flea our wild man because he’s fiercely independent, loves to be outside, and acts like he’s here to protect us from danger (and mice),” said Peggy.

Pets Adopted During Clear the Shelters 2017

