A newborn baby was found near this dumpster in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2019.

The newborn located near an Arlington dumpster Saturday was approximately two hours old and zipped up inside a closed suitcase when he was found, police said Tuesday.

A woman taking out her trash at the Monterra Pointe Apartments on Tan Oak Lane called 911 around 8:15 a.m. after she heard the baby crying, Arlington police said.

The boy's umbilical cord and placenta were still attached, said Arlington police Det. Morgan Speer, with the department's crimes against children unit.

When the boy arrived at Medcial City Arlington, nurses determined he was four to six weeks premature and needed oxygen, Speer said.

The boy weighs 4 pounds, 12 ounces and did not have any visible injuries, Speer said.

The boy is doing well and being slowed taken off oxygen, Speer said.

Tuesday, police released images of evidence, which included the suitcase the boy was placed in, a scarf and a blanket. Police said the evidence was still being processed to try to collect blood or fingerprints that would help identify the boy's mother.

The biggest challenge for police now, Speer said, was to attempt to locate the boy's mother. She said that would provide valuable information about the boy's family medical history.

Police said they interviewed several women who were pregnant who lived at the apartment complex and notified local clinics to keep an eye out for a woman who may have recently given birth, but have still not located the boy's mother.

The boy, who Arlington police are temporarily calling Jason, is being looked after by hospital staff, Child Protective Services and Alliance for Chidren, a Tarrant County child advocacy group, Speer said.

Julia Braun, with Alliance for Children, said anyone who wished to help support Jason or other children could donate diapers or baby wipes. For more information about Alliance for Children, click here.

Under Texas' Baby Moses Law, or Safe Haven Law, unwanted babies 60 days old or younger, who are unharmed and safe, can be left at any hospital, fire station or in the care of emergency medical service providers with no questions asked.

