New surveillance video was released Monday in the CVS robbery where a pregnant woman was shot, forcing the early delivery of her child. The video shows the shooting suspect, in a hoodie and mask, enter the building and about 45 seconds later run out. (Published 2 hours ago)

New video has been released in the search for the gunman who shot a pregnant woman during an apparent robbery at a Dallas CVS early Saturday morning.

The new surveillance video shows the man walking into the store on Mockingbird Lane near the SMU campus at about 6:40 a.m. and then, about 45 seconds later, running out.

University Park Assistant Police Chief Jim Savage asked Monday afternoon that anyone watching the clip pay special attention to the man's gait, as he walks or runs, as well as his style of clothing to see if anything looks familiar.

The man seen running out of the store was said to be about 6 feet tall, wearing dark-colored, heavy winter clothing, a hood and his face was covered. A further, more detailed description has not yet been provided.

Investigators said the employee, who was eight months pregnant, was working at the store when she and another employee were confronted by an armed man demanding money. While the other employee struggled to open the register, the man fired the gun, striking the pregnant woman in the "waist area."

Savage said Monday that the victim did not recognize the armed robber.

The woman remains in critical but stable condition; her baby boy was delivered Saturday afternoon and is believed to also be in critical but stable condition. Officials have not said if the child suffered any injuries in the shooting.

The second employee was not hurt, police said.

University Park Assistant Police Chief Jim Savage said the gunman remains at-large and that the investigation is ongoing.

Roly Poly, which is a few doors down from CVS, will be matching tips from the week up to $1,000 to help with the victim's recovery.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the gunman is asked to call police at 214-564-4148 or 214-987-5354.