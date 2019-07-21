New 'Live! by Loews' Hotel Prepares to Open in Arlington

For years, Arlington has longed for a hotel in the heart of its entertainment district, so that visitors have a place to stay just feet from the city's biggest attractions. Now, that wish is about to come true. (Published 2 hours ago)

New 'Live! by Loews' Hotel Prepares to Open in Heart of Arlington's Entertainment District

For years, Arlington has longed for a hotel in the heart of its entertainment district, so that visitors have a place to stay just feet from the city's biggest attractions.

Now, that wish is about to come true.

After nearly two years of construction, the new "Live! by Loews" hotel, which towers over Texas Live!, is almost ready to open.

"We're excited," said Scott Nassar, managing director of Live! by Loews. "Totally excited."

Target Reveals New Wheelchair-Friendly Halloween Costumes

The new outfits have a more comfortable fit for wheelchair users and include wheelchair accessories. (Published Thursday, July 18, 2019)

The 14-story, $150 million hotel and convention center is slated to open Aug. 22.

Inside, its 300 rooms and 23 suites are taking shape. And the hotel's infinity pool and swim-up "Soak Bar" can be made out.

The kitchen staff is already at work, perfecting the foods they'll serve at the hotel's Texas-inspired restaurant "Cut & Bourbon."

An outdoor lounge and bar called "Clover Club" is starting to look like its artist rendering, offering a panoramic view of AT&T Stadium.

"We're really making sure that we're identifying all the attention to detail that we need to," Nassar said.

Sports is at the heart of a lot of those details, whether in the artwork displayed around the building -- or in the design of the hotel itself.

Golf Ball Kills 6-Year-Old

Community members in Orem, Utah are in shock after a freak golfing accident killed a little girl. Investigators say 6-year-old Aria Hill was sitting in a golf cart next to a tee box when her father hit a ball that struck her in the back of the head. (Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019)

Each room has floor-to-ceiling glass windows, so no matter where you go -- a room, the convention center ballrooms, the hotel's gym or atop the penthouse terraces -- you get a view of Arlington's massive stadiums.

Nassar said that was an important element -- because it's the proximity to all of those destinations that attracted Loews to the location in the first place.

"It was a perfect match," Nassar said.

Both Loews and the city said they were hopeful the convenience of walking to the stadiums -- and the accommodations Loews is known for -- will convince visitors coming to events at the stadiums and parks to stay in Arlington, rather than taking their business to Dallas or Fort Worth.

"That's the goal," Nassar said. "[Guests] don't have to get in buses or cars and go from one place to the other. We want to be the epicenter of all the activities, the works around this area."

Live! by Loews is already accepting reservations. For more information about availability and pricing, visit the hotel's website.

Prime Day Surpasses Black Friday and Cyber Monday