New Harley Quinn Ride to Open at Six Flags Saturday

A new villain has landed at Six Flags Over Texas -- and she's ready to take riders for one of the wildest spins they've ever experienced.

The brand new "Harley Quinn Spinsanity" will open to the general public on Saturday, July 14.

It uses gyro technology to spin, twist, and flip thrill seekers while suspending them up to 70 feet in the air.



Though the ride only lasts for about 90 seconds, it more than lives up to its name.

Park officials say its rotations are not pre-set -- that it varies depending on the weight distribution of the riders.



"One of the things that we've been saying is that it's kind of like astronaut training at the thrill level," said Sharon Parker, spokesperson for Six Flags Over Texas. "It is just an unexpected thrill. You don't know what you're going to experience each and every time that you ride it. So that means you can ride it multiple times and have a different ride experience."

The ride was designed by ABC Rides of Switzerland.

It's one of only two such rides in the entire world (the other is located at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey).

NBC 5's Tim Ciesco got to take Harley Quinn Spinsanity for a spin. Watch the above video to watch his ride and get his take on it.

