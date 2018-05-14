New Compost Pick-Up Service in Dallas

A new program that just started in Dallas called Turn Compost is the first of its kind subscription service that allows you to get your food waste picked up.

Turn compost will pick up those food scraps to take them to one of our local farms and community gardens.

According to the city of Dallas – at least 30-percent of what goes into the Dallas landfill -- is compostable kitchen and yard waste.

This is a service that takes food that people don’t eat -- and turns it into compost -- to grow more food.

"It’s amazing how much we actually throw away in our trash every week and how much it weighs and how much can actually go back to the earth and our community," said Lauren Clark, founder of Turn Compost.