New City Hall Takes Shape in Roanoke

Another growing North Texas community is building a new city hall. In Roanoke, the modern building also captures the city's past. (Published 13 minutes ago)

A growing North Texas city is building a massive new city hall. In Roanoke, leaders said it was important to keep it in line with the city's "old town" charm.

On the south end of downtown Roanoke, it’s hard to miss – the $13 million, two story building that’s going up. The new city hall, where Mayor Carl “Scooter” Gierisch will have a spectacular view of downtown.

“The unique thing is it's all in one location,” said Gierisch. “So people can have a one stop shop here."

All city services, under one big roof. The building, which totals close to 30,000 square feet, will open in October. Inside, it's state of the art. The design outside captures Roanoke's history.

“We're going with the old town look,” he said. “So we felt when we decided to build a city hall we should stay with the period of time and try and recapture what we had in history."

As Roanoke has grown, the need for this new city hall became apparent to city leaders. At the current city hall, there's barely enough room to do business. Space is tight. The only public area is the small front foyer.

“Space, space, space is what we need,” said Gierisch.

The mayor doesn't even have his own office here.

“We keep hiring people so I just said y'all take my office,” he laughed. “I don't need an office."

All of that is about to change. In a spectacular building that's hard to miss.

“It's really coming along,” said the mayor. “And we're really excited about what this is going to do for us."