Heavy rain is being blamed for seven wastewater discharges in Fort Worth Wednesday, five of which dumped nearly 1 million gallons of sewage that's threatening Sycamore Creek, according to the city's water department.

The city's water department said Thursday all of the discharges are caused by rainwater entering the wastewater collection system through cracks in plumbing lines.

The water department tracked seven overflows outlined below.

1500 University Drive; from 11:50 a.m. Wednesday to 3:41 a.m. Thursday; 237,000 gallons potentially impacting Clear Fork of the Trinity River.

2300 E. Vickery Boulevard; from 5:15 p.m. Wednesday to 6:12 a.m. Thursday; 133,200 gallons potentially impacting Sycamore Creek.

2001 E. Maddox Avenue; from 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to 3:13 a.m. Thursday; 133,100 gallons potentially impacting Sycamore Creek.

1420 Elva Warren; from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday; 106,125 gallons potentially impacting Sycamore Creek.

510 Sycamore Street; from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 6:40 a.m. Thursday; 423,000 gallons potentially impacting Sycamore Creek.

2200 Glen Gardens Drive; from 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to 11:15 p.m. Wednesday; 123,000 gallons potentially impacting Sycamore Creek.

500 Greenway Park Drive; from 6:35 p.m. Wednesday to 7:14 a.m. Thursday; 138,950 gallons potentially impacting West Fork of the Trinity River.

The water department said the city's drinking water is not affected by the overflows.

The public is warned to avoid contact with waste material, soil or water in those affected areas and, should they come into contact with those materials, bathe and wash clothes as soon as possible. People using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of a spill site or within a potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

The water department has notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and required elected officials of these discharges.

Stream water quality sampling will be conducted.