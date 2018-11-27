North Texas School Helps Teach Students Through Agriculture

A North Texas elementary school is teaching students core subjects with an agricultural twist, helping get kids back to the basics. (Published 2 hours ago)

A unique program in one North Texas elementary school is getting attention all over the country, not just for the way it's teaching students but for what it's teaching them.

Almost every morning, preschoolers at Tarver Rendon Elementary School in Burleson take a walk for breakfast, not to eat a meal, but to serve one to the chickens on the school's campus.

At an early age, the students learn the importance of feeding the chickens and how the chickens can help feed humans.

Every minute of time the students spend in the chicken coup is spent learning.

As students progress through Tarver Rendon Elementary, so do the lessons. First-graders were in the school's greenhouse, learning about hydroponic systems and even clapping out the syllables of the word to help with language arts.

The hard work that happens on the school's small farm doesn't come without a reward -- students produce 25 percent of the vegetables served in the school cafeteria. They know their lunch room is filled with food they helped grow.

"We have kids eating fruits and vegetables they would have never eaten before. Requesting, 'When can we get more bell peppers?' 'Hey I just tried a radish today,'" agriculture teacher Shaye Anne Atwood said.

The agriculture program has caught the eye of schools across the nation. Educators are looking at what's done on this campus and replicating it across the country.

Remember, you can have Wayne Carter in your classroom too. Email your ideas on how your students are learning to carterinclass@nbcdfw.com.