NFL Hall of Famer Takes Job As High School Coach

NFL Legend Mike Singletary is set to do something he's never done before - coach high school football. (Published 2 hours ago)

NFL Legend Mike Singletary is set to do something he’s never done before - coach high school football.

The former Chicago Bear’s linebacker will be the head varsity football coach at Trinity Christian Academy in Dallas. Singletary, who was the head coach of the San Francisco 49’ers from 2008 to 2010, says it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“I’m really excited about building a quality football team but at the same time building quality young men,” said Singletary.

Trinity Christian Academy made the announcement on Wednesday and Singletary met privately with his new players, many of whom were in shock.

Stephon Clark's Brother Interrupts Sacramento City Council Meeting, Confronts Mayor

A special Sacramento City Council meeting held to promote community dialogue in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark was disrupted when his brother Stevante Clark marched down the aisle to confront the mayor, Darrell Steinberg. (Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018)

“I didn’t believe it, it’s not every day that a hall famer and middle linebacker for the ’85 Bears walks into your office and is your head coach,” said Junior Jackson Bowman.

Singletary has a reputation if implementing discipline and high standards in his locker rooms, at times with a flare of drama. During his tenure in San Francisco, he once removed his pants at halftime to make a statement to his team about their effort in a game they were losing.

Administrators at TCA say Singletary’s track record as a football player and his Christian ideals make him a perfect fit for the job.

“So many times people think football, what happens on the field and off the field are two different things but they are one in the same,” said Singletary.