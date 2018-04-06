NASCAR Daniel Suárez and STANLEY Race For $1 Million - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NASCAR Daniel Suárez and STANLEY Race For $1 Million

By Lauren Crawford

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    STANLEY

    NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez and the STANLEY race team head to Texas Motor Speedway to race for not just a win, but a million miracles on Sunday, April 8.

    In honor of the 12th Anniversary of “Race For A Miracle,” STANLEY and the ACE Hardware Foundation have pledged to donate $100,000 to the Children’s Network Hospitals.

    So Suárez’s million reasons to win?

    Should Suárez win Sunday’s race, STANLEY will donate an additional $1 million through the Ace Hardware Foundation to support “Race for a Miracle.”

    “Race for a Miracle” is a program by STANLEY, Ace Hardware Foundation, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Children’s Miracle Network Hospital that benefits sick and injured children by raising funds for member hospitals around the country.

    Suárez will run a special paint scheme designed by automobile designer and star of Velocity's reality TV series Overhaulin', Chip Foose, along with the help of four very special kids in this year’s race.

    Gabrial, Jacob, Lucas and Matthew have all been treated by Cook Children's Medical Center and selected as this year's honorary crewmembers and car designers.

    On Thursday, Suárez visited the Cook Children's Medical Center to officially unveil the special paint scheme and visit with patients.

