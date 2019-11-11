A wedding is an experience the couple and their families will remember for a lifetime, but when a North Texas couple, who now live in Houston, found out the groom’s dad had to have emergency surgery and wouldn’t be able to make the ceremony, they dropped everything and brought the ceremony to him!

Michael Thompson said they got the call about his dad being admitted into Baylor Scott and White-Sunnyvale. Complications with his diabetes and then sepsis meant surgery and weeks of recovery.

"I told him, if your dad has surgery, there is no way that they are going to let him out for the wedding so we talked and discussed it and that’s when we decided if he can’t leave, then we go and get married in front of him in that hospital room," Aaliyah, Michael’s now-wife said.

When the Thompsons told the hospital they wanted to move their wedding there, the staff made sure it happened.

"We were originally just going to do something really small. It was going to be just us, the family and him. Then the pastor came in and she’s like, 'Hey! I got some nurses and the doctor coming out with a diabetic friendly cake and everything.' Yeah, it was pretty cool," Michael said.

This is the third time Michael and Aaliyah have had to change their wedding plans.

"We postponed it a few times before so we were just dead-set on making this work out. We talked to the pastor and he ok’s it. It was real stressful but we managed to make it," Michael said.

"We were supposed to get married in March, but we had two family members pass away and that changed everything for us. So we completely dropped everything and canceled stuff," Aaliyah said. "We knew that it was really important that his dad got to be there after losing those two people. No matter where we did it. It was just really important that his dad was there."

Michael and Aaliyah said the most important part is that they are officially married and Michael’s dad was able to witness it.

"He kept smiling. He was just really happy," Aaliyah said.