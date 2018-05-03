A 17-year-old Plano student who was inspired by the Islamic State was arrested on criminal solicitation or capital murder and making a terroristic threat, officials announced Wednesday. (Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018)

The arrest of a Plano teenager accused of plotting an attack at a Frisco mall in the name of Islam has members of the Muslim community taking action.

Thursday, dozens of teens attended a meeting at the Islamic Association of Collin County in response to the arrest.

Teens were encouraged to ask questions, including how to react if they experience backlash because they're Muslim.

“Typically these things don’t happen where you live this is the first time that it was someone these kids all knew so I was messaging other parenting groups saying okay everyone you've got to talk to your kids,” said parent Sharmina Zaidi.

Muslim community leaders condemned any threats against innocent civilians, saying such acts contradict the teachings of Islam.