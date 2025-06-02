School districts across North Texas are ensuring students stay healthy and well-nourished during summer break.

During the summer months, students lose access to reliable school meals, affecting 1 in 4 Texas children who face hunger.

Several school districts and food banks in the Metroplex offer summer meal programs for children up to age 18 and for enrolled students with disabilities until age 21.

Summer Lunch Programs in North Texas

Check your local school district or food bank website for more information on summer meal programs near you.