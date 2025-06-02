Capital murder suspect Trevor McEuen, who had been at large since sheriff's deputies say he removed his ankle monitor and disappeared before his trial was to begin in early May, was taken into custody early Monday morning.

Kaufman County officials confirmed Monday morning that McEuen, 33, was arrested at a residence in Van Zandt County, where they said he had been evading authorities since last month.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the arrest was made without incident after weeks of surveillance and investigative work.

"In the early morning, a tactical unit executed a search warrant at a property in Van Zandt County. McEuen was located inside the residence and taken into custody without incident," the sheriff's office said.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Kaufman County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's department said they are investigating whether anyone assisted McEuen during his time as a fugitive.

“This arrest is the result of relentless and coordinated efforts by law enforcement personnel who worked around the clock to ensure that this dangerous individual was brought back into custody,” said Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers. “The safety of our community was at stake, and we are proud of the partnership and professionalism displayed by every agency involved.”

McEuen was taken to the Kaufman County Jail, where the sheriff's department said he is being held on multiple charges, including capital murder, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and arson.

A reward of $30,000 had been made available for information leading to McEuen's capture. It's unclear if the arrest was a result of a tip.

McEuen is accused of fatally shooting his neighbor, Aaron Martinez, in Forney in May 2023. In addition to capital murder by terror threat, McEuen also faces a murder charge, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and an arson charge.

McEuen was arrested on May 1, 2023, and ordered held on a $2 million bond. His bond was lowered to $500,000 after his attorney argued that the original amount was excessive and oppressive. McEuen was later arrested in September 2024 for violating the conditions of his bond. Court documents allege McEuen threatened members of the victim's family and posted images of them on social media. A judge reset his bond at $2 million and he later bonded out.

Texas DPS Texas DPS

Activists and his family have pushed prosecutors to charge McEuen with a hate crime, saying he harassed the Hispanic family.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office stated last month that they believed McEuen had left the area and did not consider the public to be at risk. Officials did not confirm whether McEuen was armed, but fugitives should always be considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff's office said the arrest was made in collaboration with multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and thanked the Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Public Safety(Aviation), Texas Department of Corrections(K-9), Texas Parks & Wildlife, US Marshall’s Office(Eastern Division and Northern Division, US Customs and Border Patrol AMO, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Forney Police Department and Kaufman County Constable’s Office Pct. 1.