Frisco

7-year-old girl dies after being found in a Frisco pond Saturday night, police say

Officials believe the girl wandered off from her parents.

By Sara Hummadi

A 7-year-old girl is dead after police found her in a pond in Frisco on Saturday evening, according to the Frisco Fire Department.

The Frisco Police and Fire Department, Lewisville Fire and the DPS were called to the scene Sunday around 9 p.m. to reports that a young child wandered off from her parents.

Upon arrival, officials began a search and found the 7-year-old's shoes at the shores of a retention pond, according to a report from Frisco Fire.

The girl was found in the pond and transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Frisco Police are investigating the incident.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

