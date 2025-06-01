A 7-year-old girl is dead after police found her in a pond in Frisco on Saturday evening, according to the Frisco Fire Department.

The Frisco Police and Fire Department, Lewisville Fire and the DPS were called to the scene Sunday around 9 p.m. to reports that a young child wandered off from her parents.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Upon arrival, officials began a search and found the 7-year-old's shoes at the shores of a retention pond, according to a report from Frisco Fire.

The girl was found in the pond and transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Frisco Police are investigating the incident.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.