A 17-year-old Plano student who was inspired by the Islamic State was arrested on criminal solicitation or capital murder and making a terroristic threat, officials announced Wednesday. He had planned to carry out an attack at Stonebriar Centre mall in Frisco, officials said.



Matin Azizi-Yarand, who lives with his parents, faces up to life in prison for criminal solicitation and up to 10 years in prison for making a terroristic threat. His bond has been set at $3 million.

Officials say Azizi-Yarand talked online with a FBI source starting in December 2017, according to an arrest affidavit. He told the agent how he wanted to conduct a terrorist attack in the U.S. and detailed how he wanted to attack Stonebriar Centre mall in Frisco, the affidavit said. He solicited other individuals to assist him in the mass shooting attack, the affidavit said.

Azizi-Yarand was inspired by Islamic State to conduct the attack, which he planned to carry out in mid-May, the affidavit said. At the time of his arrest, Azizi-Yarand had sent more than $1,400 to others for the purchase of weapons and tactical gear.

Azizi-Yarand stated to the FBI source in the messages, “Look at all the other lone wolves. What training did they have yet they simply killed the kuffar? (Arabic for disbelievers),” the affidavit said. “The brothers in Europe and the brother in New York? Had no limitary training. It’s not about numbers it’s about getting a message across to these taghut countries. It’s dangerous to akhi we have to be careful some have gotten arrested. So we good brother?”

Azizi-Yarand stated he had planned to wait until he turned 18 to conduct an attack so he could purchase the rifle himself, the affidavit said.

Azizi-Yarand added “But I swear I want to achieve Allahs (God’s) pleasure and kill the kuffar” and “I’ve only been reading ISIS magazine guides for performing operations and making bombs,” according to the affidavit.

Azizi-Yarand also said, “in their magazines they have claimed it is not about how many kill but how much money you will make these countries spend in security just for a simple attack although having a high number will get their attention,” the affidavit said.



He mentioned to the FBI source how he planned to travel to Pakistan and cross the border into Afghanistan to join the Islamic State, the affidavit said.

He sent the source documents and propaganda, including a document authored by Eric Harris, one of the attackers in the 1999 shooting of Columbine High School, the affidavit said.

Azizi-Yarand asked if the source could come to Dallas and said he planned to shoot a Hindu temple and ditch the getaway car because “police response time here is really slow,” the affidavit said.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, Plano police and Frisco police conducted the investigation.

"The FBI’s North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force was able to successfully work with local, state, and federal partners to apprehend an individual who intended to do harm within the city of Frisco, Texas. The FBI is not aware of any additional threats associated with this arrest. The American people can take comfort in knowing that we continue to work diligently to protect and defend the United States and to ensure the safety of the communities we serve," said Eric K. Jackson, FBI Dallas Special Agent-In-Charge.

