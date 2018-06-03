Escaped Inmate Could be Headed to Dallas County: Police

A multi-county manhunt is underway after a Harrison County inmate worker escaped while on an assignment late Saturday.

At around 11:00 p.m., Gary Lynn Gorman, 36, was assigned to an inside jail workers position and had access to many areas of the jail. When Gorman was taking out trash to some dumpsters, the inmate walked out with a sack of trash with the crew and did not return.

When jail officials were doing the inmate count and checking phone recordings, it was learned he had made a phone call to another inmate's girlfriend and told her where he would be at a certain time.

The alleged accomplice to the escapee is believed to be Terry (Harness) Douglas of Longview.

The inmate has connections in Dallas, Gregg, Upshur, and Marion Counties. Law enforcement in those areas have been notified to be aware of escapee. Gorman was in jail on charges of violation of probation for theft of property and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has a long criminal history and is well known to authorities.

Officials suspect Gorman is making his way to Dallas County. Gorman is facing a new charge of escape upon capture and the accomplice may face felony criminal charges as well.

The inmate's description is a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He also has a shaved head and is very distinctive with numerous facial tattoos, including tattoos under the corners of each eye, a tattoo over his right eyebrow, a tattoo under the right side of his bottom lip and across the right side of his head. His arms and body are also covered in tattoos of various kinds.

If anyone has information they may contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, or any law enforcement agency. Information may be given anonymously to Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.