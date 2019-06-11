Stolen Dog Reunited With Her Family Two Years Later

A dog believed to be stolen from her backyard two years ago has been reunited with her family in Arlington.

Her owner, Jaime Templin, said someone stole her dog, Suzy, in the summer of 2017 and she's been missing her pup ever since.

Someone found the dog roaming the streets and brought her to Arlington Animal Services.

Since Suzy had a microchip, the shelter immediately called Templin.

She was overjoyed!

On Monday, the two were reunited as tears filled Templin’s eyes. She picked up her long-lost pooch and held her tightly.

"I cannot turn off my happy tears," Templin commented in a Facebook post.

Arlington Animal Services says this is why it's so important to have your pets microchipped.