Mexican-American Studies Course on Track for TX High Schools

Mexican-American Studies Course Could Come to High Schools in North Texas

A four-year fight over education is coming to a head this week at the state capitol. The Texas Board of Education will give a final vote on a new Mexican American course for high school students this Friday.

The Texas Education Agency gave preliminary approval for the course on Wednesday.

Even though the proposal was approved almost unanimously, a board member from Beaumont voiced a last-minute amendment to change the name of the from “Mexican-American” studies to “Ethnic Studies.” A Fort Worth board member was among the few that voted against his amendment.

The curriculum will be patterned after a similar course in the Houston Independent School District. If the course is approved, each district will decide whether to offer the elective course to students.

Students and community leaders, including advocates in organizations like the “Texas Freedom Network,” said the decision to approve the proposal is a step in the right direction. “It's important for students to learn that the story of Texas and our nation includes the experiences and contributions of Mexican Americans and other people from diverse backgrounds,” said Texas Freedom Network President Kathy Miller.

The final vote to approve the course is Friday, April 13.