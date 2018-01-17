Mesquite Man Faces Sexual Assault Charge: Police

A Mesquite man faces an aggravated sexual assault charge after police say he held a female victim at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her.

Police say Dewayne Turner, 32, fit the suspect description in the incident.



The female victim reported the suspect broke into her home and she was sexually assaulted about 5 a.m. Jan. 12 at her home in the 6200 block of Melody Lane in Northeast Dallas.

The suspect, who was described to have reddish-orange hair and tattoos, threatened her with a knife for an extended period of time, police said.

Officers searched for video surveillance at local businesses and found a video of a person matching the suspect description at a location less than a mile from the victim’s home.

The man was previously involved in a disturbance at the business and was identified as Turner.

Officers found Turner walking in the 6100 block of Ridgecrest Road and detained him on Jan. 15. During a pat-down officers located a pocket knife which matched the description of the weapon used in the sexual assault incident. His tattoos and other marks fit the description provided by the victim, police said.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and charged him with aggravated sexual assault. He is being held at Dallas County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond. He has a prior arrest for theft and failure to identify, police said.

The suspect’s DNA profile has been submitted for comparison to other sexual assault cases, police said.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of sexual assault by a suspect fitting Turner’s description is asked to contact Detective Haecker at 214-671-3584.