The City of Mesquite says it is investigating the stretch of Lawson Road where a school bus crashed Wednesday afternoon, leaving one child dead and several others injured. Students across the Mesquite Independent School District are now stepping in to help the victims in any way they can. (Published 3 hours ago)

The Mesquite community is coming together to support the families of students involved in a deadly bus crash Wednesday.

Jazmine Alfaro Villarreal could not escape when the bus caught fire, but dozens of other students made it out of the wreckage safely, leaving behind all of their belongings.

One day after the accident, staff at Horn High School announced that they wanted to give their support to those impacted.

Kristian Vega, a senior, decided to step up and help organize the school supplies drive. She felt like it was her duty to take care of the younger students in her community.

“High schoolers need to look after middle schoolers. I felt like I needed to help. It just came out of my heart,” said Vega.

Dozens of backpacks with supplies have been donated. Administrators, other families in the community, and companies like Wal-mart started pitching in.

If you would like to support the family of Jasmine Villarreal you can click here.

