What to Know Girl, 12, killed in bus crash Wednesday in Mesquite.

Seven other people, including three students, were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

An accident report released by the Mesquite Police Department Thursday provides some insight into a school bus crash that killed a 12-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon.

Jazmine Alfaro Villarreal, 12, was trapped onboard the bus after it crashed along Lawson Road shortly before 4 p.m Wednesday. At least one person tried to free the Terry Middle School student, but was unable to do so before being pulled away.

L-R: Sisters Jaylene Alfaro Villarreal, 11, and Jazmine Alfaro Villarreal, 12.

Photo credit: Villarreal Family

"My girlfriend was trying to save her," said 7th grader Sergio Conaway, of Villarreal. "She couldn't because the bus driver had pulled her out and the bus had caught on fire after that."

Villarreal's 11-year-old sister, Jaylene Alfaro Villarreal, was also onboard the bus and saw her sister but said she was unable to reach her.

Developing One Student Dies in Mesquite School Bus Crash

According to the accident report, the bus crashed and caught fire after the driver lost control of the vehicle and first ended up off the road and then headed into oncoming traffic.

"The bus started swerving left and right and then, like, I had flew out of my seat," Conaway told NBC 5 Wednesday afternoon.

Students Resume Classes After Deadly School Bus Crash

Students will head back to class Thursday in the Mesquite Independent School District with heavy hearts after a child died in a fiery school bus rollover crash Wednesday afternoon. (Published Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018)

The driver, 67-year-old John Johnson, of Garland, was behind the wheel of the school bus when for some reason the rear wheels slid off the pavement and onto the grassy slope. Johnson then pulled the bus back to the left, over-correcting and driving the bus into oncoming traffic.

The report said Johnson then turned the bus back to the right, to avoid oncoming traffic, and ended up hitting the ditch where the bus rolled onto its right side, slid and came to rest after hitting a utility pole.

A power line from the pole then fell onto the bus, igniting the fire, police said.

Students Share Stories of Escape From Fiery Bus Crash

At Terry Middle School in Mesquite, parents showed up to wait as their children arrived, some with cuts and bruises and others with ice bags pressed to their heads, after a school bus crash that left one dead Wednesday afternoon. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018)

"It slammed into an electric pole and then it started getting smoky and fiery," said Ramona Mitchell, 6th grader. "A student that I didn't know, a girl, she helped me unbuckle and then I ran out to safety."

With the bus on it's right side, the main entry/exit point was blocked by the ground; Students were forced out of the bus through the emergency hatch in the roof and through the rear emergency exit.

Video Plano Orchestra Flooded With Donations After Storm Damage

Witnesses to the crash were among the first responders and helped 41 of the 42 children onboard escape the burning bus as it filled with smoke.

Raw: Charred Mesquite School Bus Towed Away

The charred remains of a Mesquite Independent School District bus were towed away before sunrise early Thursday morning, hours after one child was killed and several others injured when the bus flipped and caught fire in a ditch. (Published Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018)

In all, seven people were hospitalized following the crash including the bus driver, three students and three police officers. Some of the students were treated for cuts and abrasions while the three officers were treated for smoke inhalation. None of the survivors had injuries that were life threatening, police said.

Officials with the Mesquite Independent School District said the bus was equipped with seat belts and that they credit that safety feature with saving so many lives.

Officials have not said what led to the bus initially leaving the pavement, causing the crash.

Villarreal's cause of death, meanwhile, has not yet been confirmed. The family told NBC 5 a GoFundMe account has been established to help cover the child's funeral expenses.

Witnesses that spoke with NBC 5 on Wednesday afternoon said the stretch of road where the crash took place is a known trouble spot. According to data from a TxDOT database, there have been more than 68 crashes in the area since 2010.

One Student Dies in Mesquite School Bus Crash

Mesquite ISD officials say counselors will be on hand at Terry Middle School Thursday after a student died in a fiery bus crash Wednesday afternoon. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018)

One Student Dies in Mesquite School Bus Crash

One middle school student is dead after a Mesquite ISD school bus carrying 40 children from Terry Middle School rolled onto its side during a crash Wednesday afternoon and apparently caught fire, injuring at least one student, officials say. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018)

NBC 5's Diana Zoga, Maria Guerrero and Jack Highberger contributed to this report.