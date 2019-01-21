Mesquite Churches Targeted in Break-Ins

Mesquite police are investigating apparent break-ins at three churches over a one week period. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Mesquite police are investigating apparent break-ins at three churches over a one week period.

“There was a day when this was unheard of,” said Pastor Morris Jackson. “Churches left their doors open.”

Jackson said burglars targeted Word of Life Church in Mesquite at least once.

“How could they do that to the house of the Lord,” he said.

Jackson said burglars took their keyboard, sound board mixer, amps, speakers, microphones, and a Dell computer and printer.

Police then notified Jackson of a disturbing situation.

“That two other churches very near here had already been burglarized,” said Jackson. “We were the third in one week.”

The burglars appear to have targeted Word of Life at least twice between Tuesday and Thursday, he said.

Jackson said they were able to gain entry by pushing in the A/C window unit.

The thieves also left tire tracks behind the building and a gaping hole in the fence.

Once inside, they cut wires presumably attempting to cut the power to the building.

The pastor has a message for those targeting his and other nearby churches:

“Jesus loves them,” said Jackson. “If they do not have a relationship, soon they will.”

Jackson said they are installing surveillance cameras and an alarm system on their building. He said Oncor will also be replacing a light in their parking lot.