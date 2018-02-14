An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg after four men armed with AK-47s stormed a Fort Worth game room and robbed people inside early Wednesday morning, police said. (Published 4 minutes ago)

The four men opened fire inside the business in the 3200 block of North Beach Street and robbed several people inside the game room.



An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital, a MedStar spokesman said. Her condition was not immediately released.

The armed group ran away from the scene before officers arrived.



Detectives reported a large number of shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

