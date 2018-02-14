Men Armed With AK-47s Storm Fort Worth Game Room, Shoot Woman - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
BREAKING: 
NBC's Daytime Olympics Coverage
OLY-DFW

Men Armed With AK-47s Storm Fort Worth Game Room, Shoot Woman

The armed group ran away from the scene before officers arrived

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Germany    		72312
    2
    Netherlands    		54211
    3
    Norway    		35311
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Surveillance Video Revealed in Game Room Shooting

    An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg after four men armed with AK-47s stormed a Fort Worth game room and robbed people inside early Wednesday morning, police said. (Published 4 minutes ago)

    An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg after four men armed with AK-47s stormed a Fort Worth game room and robbed people inside early Wednesday morning, police said.

    The four men opened fire inside the business in the 3200 block of North Beach Street and robbed several people inside the game room.

    An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital, a MedStar spokesman said. Her condition was not immediately released.

    The armed group ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

    Detectives reported a large number of shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Men Armed With AK-47s Storm Fort Worth Game RoomMen Armed With AK-47s Storm Fort Worth Game Room

    An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg after four men armed with AK-47s stormed a Fort Worth game room and robbed people inside, police said Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

    (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices