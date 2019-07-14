Memorial Service Planned for H. Ross Perot Later This Week - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Memorial Service Planned for H. Ross Perot Later This Week

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Perot Family, NBC 5 News
    Billionaire, politician and Texan H. Ross Perot's memorial service will take place this week.

    The invitation-only service is set for Tuesday, July 16 at 2 p.m. at Highland Park United Methodist Church.

    The memorial will be live-streamed.

    Perot died Tuesday, July 9, at the age of 89.

    The self-made billionaire founded Electronic Data Systems Corporation and Perot Systems Corporation.

    He was also well-known for two runs as an Independent presidential candidate and for championing health care for military veterans.

