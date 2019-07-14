Memorial Service Planned for H. Ross Perot Later This Week

H. Ross Perot died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 89.

Billionaire, politician and Texan H. Ross Perot's memorial service will take place this week.

The invitation-only service is set for Tuesday, July 16 at 2 p.m. at Highland Park United Methodist Church.

The memorial will be live-streamed.

The self-made billionaire founded Electronic Data Systems Corporation and Perot Systems Corporation.

He was also well-known for two runs as an Independent presidential candidate and for championing health care for military veterans.