Mega Animal Adoption Event to be Held in Fort Worth This Weekend

At the Will Rogers Coliseum this weekend, more than 500 animals will be available for adoption, Friday, December 7, 2018.

At the Will Rogers Coliseum this weekend, more than 500 animals will be available for adoption.

The Humane Society of North Texas is teaming up with the City of Fort Worth to hold a first of its kind Mega Adoption Event Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with $10 adoptions.

Dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and even rats will be available.

“The manpower that’s gone into this has been unbelievable,” said Humane Society of North Texas Director of Communications Cassie Lackey.

Together about 100 staff members and 100 volunteers worked to transport the animals to a cattle barn at the Coliseum with the help of a motorcade transport from Fort Worth Police.

It’s a partnership that was made possible thanks to a $25,000 grant from Petco to help both overcrowded shelters open up some space.

"This is normally our quiet time where we're through with puppy season, we're through with kitten season, so we normally get kind of a break. That hasn't been our experience this year,” said Assistant Director of Code Compliance for Animal Welfare Tim Morton.

And though it’s the first time for the event, they’re optimistic they’ll be left with nothing but empty crates at the end of the weekend.