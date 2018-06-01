Students at McKinney North High School are being sent home early Friday after a student died on campus from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.



District officials said the school was initially placed on lock down at about 11 a.m. after reports of a gunshot.

A short time later it was confirmed a student had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



The district said no other students were injured in the shooting and confirmed no other details.



The identity of the student, including age and gender, is not known.



Following the shooting, district officials said students would be allowed to leave campus. McKinney North students who drive were allowed to check out and leave on their own while students who do not drive were being moved to Boyd High School where they can either ride a bus home on their normal route or be picked up by family members.



Students in the McKinney ISD have less than a week left of school before summer break; the last day of classes is Thursday, June 7.

The shooting at the high school comes two weeks after a gunman fatally shot eight students and two teachers at Santa Fe High School south of Houston. Since that shooting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has hosted three roundtable discussions with Texas leaders; from those discussions dozens of recommended strategies have been shared on how to make schools safer.