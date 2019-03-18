Massive Sinkhole Finally Filled After NBC 5 Responds Report

A sinkhole in Cleburne was filled after NBC 5 Responds stepped in.

For nearly a decade, Isaac Green Jr. was concerned for his neighbors.

"If anybody was to get caught in there, and the water is running, they're not going to get out and it's going to be deadly," he said.

He was referring to a crumbling storm drainage pipe that caused the area around it to cave in, creating a sinkhole.

Green said the city made promise after promise to get it fixed, but nothing got done.

"It's an embarrassment to have something go on like this for such a long time not being addressed," he said.

And that's why he called NBC 5 Responds.

When reached, Cleburne officials called the conditions "unacceptable."

After NBC 5 Responds got involved, contractors got to work the following week.

The sinkhole that was years in the making has finally been filled.

"My pastor thanks you. Our community thanks you. God bless you," Green said.

He's hopeful that this will serve as a reminder to other small cities that their residents matter too, and they deserve to have secure, safe land.