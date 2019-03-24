Man Shot in the Face After Armed Robbery Outside Whataburger

Police are investigating after a man was shot int he cheek during an armed robbery. (Published 47 minutes ago)

A man was transported to the hospital after an armed robbery at a Whataburger parking lot Saturday night.

Police said at 2:32 a.m., the victim and some witnesses stopped at the Whataburger located at 8550 N. Stemmons Fwy.

The victim went behind a dumpster in the parking lot to use the restroom and was followed by two black males.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and demanded property, after which both suspects turned around and ran. The victim then started to chase after them.

While fleeing, one of the suspects fired several rounds at the victim, striking him in the cheek.

Both fled in an unknown direction and witnesses transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

His condition is unknown and this incident is under investigation.