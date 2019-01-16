Man Shot, Killed in Fort Worth Park Identified

The man fatally shot in Fort Worth's Titus Paulsel Park has been identified.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 30-year-old Christopher Reyes, of Justin.

Officers were called to the park Saturday morning where, upon arrival, the found the body of a shooting victim on the ground in a grassy area of the park.

Investigators have released few details about the investigation into Reyes's death and no arrests have been made. The medical examiner, however, said Reyes had been shot in the abdomen/chest, spine and head.

Police said detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and have not speculated on a motive.