A woman is dead after a man claims she took a handgun from his car Sunday morning.

At 1:00 a.m., Dallas officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Ruben’s Grocery located at 1207 E. Red Bird Lane.

When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Danielle Shundre Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound. Taylor was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police were told that an owner of a white 2015 Kia Optima parked his unlocked car and entered the grocery store.

While inside he saw Taylor take a handgun from out of his car and went outside to confront her.

A struggle ensued and as he attempted to take his gun out of the victim’s pocket, it went off.

He was taken to Dallas Police Headquarters, questioned and released.

This investigation is ongoing pending a Dallas County Grand Jury trial.