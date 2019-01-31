Man Who Confronted Burglar Found Dead at Garland Apartment Complex: PD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Who Confronted Burglar Found Dead at Garland Apartment Complex: PD

Investigators were interviewing witnesses and checking security cameras for details on the suspect

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    The shooting was reported at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Pecan Knoll Apartments along the 1000 block of East Centerville Road, police said. (Published Jan. 31, 2019)

    A man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday night in Garland, police say.

    The shooting was reported at about 11:45 p.m. at the Pecan Knoll Apartments along the 1000 block of East Centerville Road, police said.

    According to a police spokesman, a witness told responding officers the victim was alerted by a neighbor that someone was breaking into his work truck. Gunfire was heard after the man went outside to confront the suspect, police said.

    Officers found the man deceased in the parking lot.

    Investigators were interviewing witnesses and checking for any surveillance video for a description of the gunman.

    No further information was released.

    Check back for the latest on this developing story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

