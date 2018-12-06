The Balch Springs Police Department released dash camera footage Thursday evening of a high speed chase through their city. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Man In Custody After High Speed Chase In Balch Springs: PD

What to Know Balch Springs Police released dash camera video showing a high speed chase in their city Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to reports of gunfire and when they arrived, the suspect took off in a vehicle.

The suspect was arrested without incident. His name has not been released.

The Balch Springs Police Department released dash camera footage Thursday evening of a high speed chase through their city.

Police said they got a call about a man firing a shotgun into the air in a residential neighborhood early in the morning.

When police arrived, the suspect took off in a car, leading officer's on a high speed pursuit.

In the video, you can see police surround the vehicle on a small neighborhood street, but the suspect drives over a mailbox to escape.

A short time later, the suspect's vehicle gave out and came to a slow stop.

Police were able to get the man into custody safely.

Police have not yet released the man's name or what charges he will face.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.