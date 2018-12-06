Man In Custody After High Speed Chase In Balch Springs: PD

What to Know
Balch Springs Police released dash camera video showing a high speed chase in their city Thursday morning.
Police said they responded to reports of gunfire and when they arrived, the suspect took off in a vehicle.
The suspect was arrested without incident. His name has not been released.
The Balch Springs Police Department released dash camera footage Thursday evening of a high speed chase through their city.
Police said they got a call about a man firing a shotgun into the air in a residential neighborhood early in the morning.
When police arrived, the suspect took off in a car, leading officer's on a high speed pursuit.
In the video, you can see police surround the vehicle on a small neighborhood street, but the suspect drives over a mailbox to escape.
A short time later, the suspect's vehicle gave out and came to a slow stop.
Police were able to get the man into custody safely.
Police have not yet released the man's name or what charges he will face.
