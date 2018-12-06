Man In Custody After High Speed Chase In Balch Springs: PD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Man In Custody After High Speed Chase In Balch Springs: PD

Balch Springs Police arrested a man after a high speed pursuit Thursday morning.

By Hannah Everman

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Balch Springs Police released dash camera video showing a high speed chase in their city Thursday morning.

    • Police said they responded to reports of gunfire and when they arrived, the suspect took off in a vehicle.

    • The suspect was arrested without incident. His name has not been released.

    The Balch Springs Police Department released dash camera footage Thursday evening of a high speed chase through their city. 

    Police said they got a call about a man firing a shotgun into the air in a residential neighborhood early in the morning. 

    When police arrived, the suspect took off in a car, leading officer's on a high speed pursuit.

    In the video, you can see police surround the vehicle on a small neighborhood street, but the suspect drives over a mailbox to escape. 

    A short time later, the suspect's vehicle gave out and came to a slow stop. 

    Police were able to get the man into custody safely.

    Police have not yet released the man's name or what charges he will face. 

    This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

      

